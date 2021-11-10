Kris Jenner Calls Corey Gamble Her 'Protector' in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Kris Jenner is paying tribute to her longtime love, Corey Gamble, on his special day. On Wednesday, the Kardashian matriarch shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of Gamble's 41st birthday.

Kris posted photos of the two together over the years. She's been dating the talent manager since 2014.

"Happy birthday to my love @coreygamble!!" she wrote. "You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!!! You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe… thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed …. ❤️🙏😍🥰."

The 66-year-old momager's daughters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, also celebrated Gamble's birthday on social media.

"Happy birthday @coreygamble!!! I hope you have the best day, year, life!!!" she wrote. "You consistently have incredible energy and are always there for everyone. You're always the life of the party. You can do the splits for goodness sakes! Cheers to you today and everyday!!! 🥃🎂

As for Kim, she shared a photo of her posing with Corey, writing, "My dawg! LOL Happy birthday! I'm so grateful to have u in our lives, taking such good care of my mom! Couldn't ask for a better stepdad, lol."

Corey also posted on his birthday, writing, "Love to all. I turned 41 today and I’m thankful for it all. Self love is the Truth!"

Kris recently celebrated her birthday on Nov. 5. Corey shared his own Instagram post about her, writing, "Happpppppy Birthday my Beautiful Queen!! Love you Deep bab. Cheers To the best mother and more decades of Love and good health with u @krisjenner ❤️❤️."

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last May, Kris candidly discussed their sex life.

"I don't know what's happening, but I think there's really something wrong with me because I'm always in the mood," she told her best friend, Faye Resnick. "Corey is the luckiest man in the world!"

"Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy, always, and all I want to do is like, cue the music," she continued. "Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older, you're supposed to not be 'in the mood.'"

Kris noted that her famous daughters -- including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner -- give her a hard time for it.

"Sex at my age is a beautiful thing, and my girls don’t understand that I’m actually so lucky to have these feelings," she said.

In March, Kris said her children and Corey love one another.

"He's the greatest guy, and he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight," she told WSJ. Magazine. "He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him."