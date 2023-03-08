Kourtney Kardashian's 8-Year-Old Son Reign Dyes His Hair Platinum Blonde

Mommy's mini me! Days after Kourtney Kardashian debuted her platinum blonde locks on Instagram, her 8-year-old son, Reign, showed off his own blonde look on dad Scott Disick's Instagram Stories.

Scott shared two photos of his youngest son rocking the lighter locks while holding a football.

The proud father of three also shared a sweet close-up photo of Reign's face with his blonde 'do.

Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott Disick/Instagram

Kourtney showed off her own blonde bob on Instagram, using a quote as her caption. After her sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented on the post, writing, "I don't know what this caption means," Scott replied to Khloe's comment, clarifying, "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."

The quote comes from the Hunter S. Thompson book.

Kourtney and Scott have seemingly been giving each other space since her wedding to Travis Barker last spring.

In December 2022, a source told ET that "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship."

The source added, "He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes."