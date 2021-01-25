Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Dating: A Timeline of Their Years-Long Friendship Turned Romance

While news that the 41-year-old reality star and the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer are dating may have taken fans by surprise, the two have been in each other's circles for a while now due to being neighbors in their exclusive Calabasas, California, community. A source tells ET, "Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic."

"They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another," the source adds.

Interestingly enough, back in 2015, Travis admitted to being attracted to Kourtney's 40-year-old sister, Kim Kardashian West, when she was still Paris Hilton's assistant.

"How could you not stare at Kim?" he told Us Weekly at the time. "Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn't keep my eyes off Kim!"

While nothing developed between Travis and Kim, he did remain close to Kourtney. The pair has been photographed together on multiple occasions throughout the years, like when they went to dinner together in November 2018 at Crossroads restaurant alongside Larsa Pippen.

In February 2019, they were again photographed together during an evening out in Malibu, Kourtney all smiles behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis are also both parents and appear to have bonded over their children. Kourtney is a mom to 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. As for Travis, he's a dad to 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Our source says of the two, "Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them."

Back in 2017, ET spoke with both Travis and Alabama, and Alabama talked about having dinner with the entire Kardashian family as well as Jennifer Lawrence, who is also close to the famous family.

"I told her she had a power dinner," Travis told ET at the time, noting that Kourtney and her 36-year-old sister, Khloe Kardashian, were their neighbors, and that his two kids had become close with Kourtney's eldest children, Mason and Penelope. "I told Alabama that was a really cool dinner to be a part of."

In 2018, Alabama posted a picture on social media of her sitting on steps in between Kourtney and her mom. She captioned the photo with pink heart emojis.

Recently, fans started speculating that things had turned romantic between Kourtney and Travis after the two began engaging in flirty exchanges on social media. Kourtney Instagrammed a sexy selfie in her closet last week, and Travis commented with a rose emoji. She also recently shared screenshots from the 1993 film True Romance, and he commented, "You're so cool." Travis has said in previous interviews that his favorite movie of all time is True Romance, and Patricia Arquette's character in the film is named Alabama -- the same name as his daughter.

Over the weekend, they appeared to be spending some quality time together at Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, California. The pair both shared poolside views of the backyard on social media.

Meanwhile, Kourtney is still on great terms with her ex. Scott continues to leave playful comments on her Instagram posts, and last month, he praised her as the "best baby maker in town."

"I couldn't have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with," he captioned a happy photo of themselves with their two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign, on Instagram. "I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎."

