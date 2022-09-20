Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation With the Ultimate Clap Back

Kourtney Kardashian is tired of people speculating about her body. The 43-year-old mother of three shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from a new campaign, featuring herself in a nude bra and matching underwear.

In one pic, she placed her hand on her stomach, causing several commenters to question whether the reality star, who has been open about her IVF journey with her new husband, Travis Barker, was, in fact, pregnant.

"Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant," one commenter asked.

Kourtney replied to the comment, "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body."

This certainly isn't the first time Kourtney has spoken out about speculation surrounding her appearance. In August 2021, she replied to a commenter who declared "SHES PREGNANT," by writing, "I'm a woman with a BODY."

On season 1 of The Kardashians, Kourtney talked about her IVF struggles as she and Travis tried to have a child of their own. The pair tied the knot this past May, and have since revealed that they're taking a break trying to conceive.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot," she recently told WSJ. Magazine. "I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."