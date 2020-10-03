Kourtney Kardashian Says She's Already Taking 'Less Time Filming' Amid 'KUWTK' Drama

Kourtney Kardashian is focusing on the things that bring her joy! After a difficult few seasons of feuding with her famous family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 40-year-old reality star admits in a new interview with Health magazine that she's already started stepping back from the E! reality series.

Noting that she's "totally" living life on her own terms, Kourtney tells the magazine, "I’ve been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work. My sisters don’t like when I say 'setting boundaries,' but it’s more about a schedule. I try to make myself available to my kids to really be a mom. And I want to be in charge of my time and schedule in order to do the things that are bringing me happiness."

Of her daily life, Kourtney says, “I’m really trying to put my energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable."

Kourtney adds that she tries to have a hand in how her sisters regulate their diet, in terms of buying organic, sustainable products.

"I still search their refrigerators!" she admits. "I say, 'OK, guys, what’s it going to take for everyone to stop using plastic water bottles?' I’ve pretty much gotten everyone switched over to boxed water or glass. But when I go to my family’s houses and I see nonorganic milk or fruit or vegetables, it really bothers me -- like, 'Why do you not think [organic] is better?' It really irks me."

And while Kourtney thinks her famous family has room for improvement, she also is working on herself in therapy.

"For the past three years I’ve been going to therapy. Once a week I go to a double session," she reveals. "I look forward to it every week! Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal. When those harder moments do happen, I think, 'What’s the lesson that I’m supposed to be learning?' My workouts are key, too. And I go to church once a week, if I can. I go with friends, and we go to dinner afterward. I’m such a homebody; it’s important for me to force myself to do something social!"

