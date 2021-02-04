Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take on TikTok's Pass the Phone Challenge With Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting serious while having fun with their kids! The new couple participated in the TikTok "Pass the Phone" challenge on Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker's page.

Alabama, who recently enlisted her famous dad for a video tutorial covering up his face tattoos, teases, "I'm passing the phone to somebody who can't get acrylics."

She then passes the phone to Kourtney's 8-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, who says, "I'm passing the phone to somebody that doesn't let me do anything."

Of course, Queen P passes the phone to mom Kourtney, who goes for the sweet option, saying, "I'm passing the phone to my boyfriend."

This is the first time the 41-year-old reality star has openly called the 45-year-old drummer her "boyfriend" though they've been together for several months now.

It's clear the families are close as Travis' 17-year-old son, Landon, teases Kourtney, "I'm passing the phone to somebody who's changed their outfit five times today."

The video ends with Kourtney passing the phone to "somebody who talks 24/7," who turns out to be her 6-year-old son, Reign Disick, who proceeds to shout and "twerk" until his mom says it's enough.

Last month a source opened up to ET about the couple's blossoming romance.

"The relationship was a long time coming because the attraction has always been there on both sides," the source said at the time. "They love the fact that they have a true friendship and bonded that way before taking anything further and making things romantic."

In March, Travis said on The Drew Barrymore Show that Kourtney being a mom strengthens their relationship. He said that he used to date women who didn't understand why he couldn't spend every free minute with them.

"I'm spending time with a woman who's, like, a great mom, who's, like, a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things, it just comes natural," he shared.