Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Hold Hands in Romantic Birthday Post

Kourtney Kardashian spent her 42nd birthday walking into the sunset with her new beau, Travis Barker. The mother of three took to Instagram to share new photos from her special day, including one of herself in a bralette top, matching shorts and Mickey Mouse ears, holding hands with her shirtless drummer boyfriend.

"Little birthday vibes," she captioned the post.

Travis, 45, commented with a red-and-black heart emoji.

The couple started dating in January and have become much more serious as of late. Earlier this month, they went on a family ski vacation with their kids and later spent Easter golfing with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The tattoo-loving musician also got Kourtney's name inked on his chest in script.

For Kourtney's birthday, the Blink-182 drummer shared some PDA-packed pics and videos with his lady love for her special day, writing, "I F**KING LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."

A source recently told ET that Kourtney and Travis are "way more serious" after moving from longtime friends to being a couple.

This might prove difficult for Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father of her children, who admitted in a sneak peek clip for this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he struggles when the reality star dates other men.

"It hurt me when you were with somebody else," he says in the clip, which was filmed before Kourtney and Travis got together. "And, like, waking up, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. You know, it was just unhealthy. It just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean?"

A source recently told ET, "Having Kourtney and Travis get so serious has been an adjustment for Scott. He is still trying to get used to it. Scott is still close with Kourtney, but things between them have changed a bit."