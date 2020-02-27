Kobe Bryant's Sister Gets Tattoo Honoring His and Gianna's Memory

Kobe Bryant's older sister is paying tribute to the life and memory of her late brother and niece.

Sharia Washington took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of her new ink, which features a black mamba snake wrapped like an infinity symbol around the numbers 2 and 24 -- which were Gianna and Kobe's respective jersey numbers.

The snake itself represents the Black Mamba, a nickname Bryant has incorporated into many facets of his life and his legacy.

Washington let the tattoo tribute speak for itself, and used the caption to thank the artist, Peter Barrios.

"On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards," it read.

Bryant and his daughter were honored at a massive memorial service held at the Staples Center on Monday, where some of the people whose lives were forever influenced and impacted by Bryant spoke to his legacy and memory.

