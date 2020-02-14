Kobe Bryant's Public 'Celebration of Life' Memorial: All the Details

ET has learned new details about the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service, which begins at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 24. The ceremony will take place inside Los Angeles' Staples Center, home of the Lakers, where Kobe played the entirety of his 20-year professional basketball career.

The legendary NBA star is survived by his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and the three other children they shared: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. Invited guests will include family and friends of the Bryants, along with players from the Lakers and NBA officials. A limited number of tickets will also be available to the general public via Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with all proceeds going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Lakers announced that fans may register to purchase tickets here starting on Friday and running through Monday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. PT. Registered fans will receive an email (or a text message) on Tuesday, Feb. 18, along with a personal access code. In the case that the demand for tickets exceeds supply, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale.

Tickets will then be released for public sale on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans with personal access codes will be given access to purchase available tickets at three different price points depending on seating location -- $224 each, 2 tickets for $224 and $24.02 each. All tickets are nontransferable.

The Lakers note that members of the public without tickets to the Celebration of Life are strongly advised by Staples Center and law enforcement not to come downtown near the venue (or the surrounding L.A. Live area), as fans without tickets will not be able to access the Staples Center, L.A. Live or adjacent streets.

The Celebration of Life service will also include speakers and performers, to be announced at a later date.

ET confirmed earlier this week that a private funeral for Kobe and Gianna was held at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, on Friday, Feb. 7. The service took place two weeks after they died in a helicopter crash alongside seven others -- Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

"Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss," a source told ET at the time. "The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it's still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti first spoke about plans for a public memorial honoring Kobe, Gianna and the other crash victims last month. "There will absolutely be a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only him, but to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all the other families that were there," he told the Los Angeles Times. "We've been talking every day to the Lakers, and most importantly, to [Vanessa] as well."

"I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player," he added. "This is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court."

