'Knots Landing' Stars Dish on the Show's Famous Guests and Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)

It's a blast from the past with the Knots Landing cast!

ET's Kevin Frazier was with some of the stars of the former CBS series -- Michele Lee, Joan Van Ark and Donna Mills -- at The Hollywood Museum, which will have a Knots Landing lobby tribute opening to the public on Sunday, as they reunited to celebrate the show's 40th anniversary.

The Dallas spinoff became one of the longest-running primetime serial when it aired from 1979 to 1993. And while it dealt with a lot of scandal, it also showed viewers the importance of female friendships. With 14 drama-filled seasons, Knots Landing gave viewers a lot of juicy scenes, as well as their first looks at a handful of up-and-coming actors.

Halle Berry made her debut on the show in 1991 and was in a total of six episodes as Debbie Porter. Before landing on Beverly Hills, 90210, Brian Austin Green played Mill's son, Brian Cunningham, from 1986 to 1989. The show also starred Alec Baldwin as Joshua Rush for 41 episodes from 1984 to 1986.

So who would the ladies have loved to have on their show? "[Joan] wanted Brad Pitt from the very beginning," Mills told ET.

Meanwhile, ET was on the set for many of Knots' 14 seasons on air, capturing the fabulous '80s wardrobe, the love scene secrets, hair and makeup and more. The actresses admitted that they were shocked with what Mills got away with back in 1982.

"I remember all the love making scenes and things like that, you know. Sure that looks really hot and sexy, it's not so hot and sexy when you're doing it," Mills laughed.

See more of their heartwarming reunion in the video above.