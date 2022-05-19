KJ Apa Reacts to 'Riverdale' Announcing Final Season (Exclusive)

The Riverdale family is preparing to say their goodbyes -- but not just yet. The CW announced on Thursday that their "iconic" teen drama, inspired by the Archie Comics series, will be taking its final bow after an upcoming seventh and final season.

Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network, announced the network's fall schedule during Upfronts on Thursday, sharing that Riverdale's final episodes will debut midseason on Tuesday nights. "[We will] be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture," he said.

ET spoke with series star KJ Apa on the red carpet following the announcement, where he shared his thoughts on the bittersweet preparation for Riverdale's final season.

"I feel sad, you know, it's going to be really hard to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to the sets, to our crew," he noted. "We've created so many memories on this show, for both ourselves and for the fans, so it's going to be hard."

KJ Apa reflects on the end of #Riverdale at the #CWupfronts: "I feel good about it." pic.twitter.com/7ne5pXSZQI — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 19, 2022

However, Apa echoed past sentiments from co-stars Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse about it perhaps being the ideal time for Riverdale to wrap up their final storylines and say their goodbyes.

"I think it's perfect -- all great things have to come to an end," he agreed. "I feel good about it."

The end of the series comes at a big time in Apa's personal life as well. The New Zealand-born actor is set to celebrate both his 25th birthday and his first-ever Father's Day in June. Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry welcomed their first child, a son, in September.

"I hope my girl's got something good planned for me," he said with a laugh of the upcoming milestones. The actor is also proud of how he and Berry have handled the changes to their personal and professional lives since becoming a family of three.

"It's not really a balance, you know? It just happens," he said. "It's easy."

Riverdale's sixth season is currently airing Sundays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on The CW. See more on the show in the video below!