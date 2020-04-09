Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Share Their Private Love Story and Why They Took Things Slow

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have something special. The relatively private pair met in 2016 when they portrayed a married couple on the second season of Fargo. In a new interview with The New York Times, Plemons, 32, and Dunst, 38, share a rare insight into their love story and why they took things slow.

“I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," the I'm Thinking of Ending Things star tells the outlet about meeting Dunst.

The two connected on set while staying up late running lines with each other and reminiscing about their early years in Hollywood.

“We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors,” Dunst says on being child stars, adding, "And we both made it out OK.”

But the couple took things slow and started dating a year and a half after their season of Fargo had wrapped. The Bring It On star and Plemons then got engaged in January 2017, and welcomed now-2-year-old sin, Ennis, in 2018.

"He's the MVP of lockdown," Plemons says of their little man. The world saw their son for the first time last August when he made his debut at Dunst's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Dunst also touches on her fiancé's admirable work ethic and commitment to his craft. "He works so hard at what he does,” she expresses. "He takes everything very seriously and embeds himself very deeply.”

"I went through a period of time where I was pretty hard on myself, where it was not as much fun as it should’ve been," Plemons adds. "I care so much and want to give everything that I have, that it just starts eating you up and becomes less enjoyable."

But his time in quarantine has helped him refocus and "look at what’s in front of you."

“I’ve spent years of constantly learning the same lesson over and over again, that you can work and work and work on something, and bang your head against the wall and know it inside and out — but then, in that moment, if you’re not relaxed in your mind and body, that’s all for nothing," he notes. "A lot of that work won’t be seen unless you’re grounded and present. I just don’t think there’s ever anything wrong with attempting to be present."

Meanwhile, back in 2018 while talking to ET, Plemons praised his ladylove and shared how lucky he was to have her by his side.

"I feel very fortunate to have someone that keeps some sense of reality," he expressed at the premiere of his movie, Game Night. "And, you know, I'm very lucky. She's amazing."