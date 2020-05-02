Kirk Douglas Dead at 103: Son Michael Douglas and More Stars Share Heartfelt Tributes

Screen legend Kirk Douglas has died, and Hollywood is coming together to remember his incomparable life and legacy.

Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday afternoon, fans of the Spartacus star and celebrated three-time Oscar nominee took to social media to share their love, condolences and memories.

Michael Douglas confirmed the news -- first reported by People -- in a statement posted to social media, where he honored his father with a touching message.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote, in part. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

"Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed," George Takai tweeted.

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Here's a look at how Hollywood is remembering the legendary actor.

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

Very sad to hear Kirk Douglas has passed away...



He not only was an amazing actor but also producer. He also helped people like Dalton Trumbo come back after the blacklist, & did so much w/ charities.



He helped make Hollywood, quite frankly, Hollywood.



Glad he made it to 103! pic.twitter.com/Sqj9VRUi68 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 5, 2020

RIP #KirkDouglas - one of the great Hollywood stars. What a life. What a legacy. A genuine movie legend. pic.twitter.com/CS6RHeFXzL — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) February 5, 2020

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas made a lot of great movies. He had a very fulfilling 103 years. He has a lot of fans who will always remember his great performances as an actor. My heart and prayers go out to his family. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 5, 2020

We remember Hollywood legend and @sagaftra member Kirk Douglas. With over 92 acting credits to his name from 'Spartacus' to '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' he leaves behind a legacy of classic films and roles. Our condolences to his friends and family.https://t.co/vY2OY8uTSh — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/oZOSOWxHMk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 5, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas



Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Legends never leave us! RIP Kirk Douglas. We grew up watching you. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 5, 2020

