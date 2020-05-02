Kirk Douglas Dead at 103: Son Michael Douglas and More Stars Share Heartfelt Tributes

Screen legend Kirk Douglas has died, and Hollywood is coming together to remember his incomparable life and legacy.
Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday afternoon, fans of the Spartacus star and celebrated three-time Oscar nominee took to social media to share their love, condolences and memories.
Michael Douglas confirmed the news -- first reported by People -- in a statement posted to social media, where he honored his father with a touching message.
"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote, in part. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."
"Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed," George Takai tweeted.
