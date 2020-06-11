King Von, 'Crazy Story' Rapper, Dead at 26

Rapper King Von, real name Davyon Bennett, and two other people were killed after a fight outside a club ended with an exchange of gunfire, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Bennett and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on the 200 block of Trinity Avenue early Friday morning. The GBI said once they arrived, two men approached the group and an argument broke out.

The argument turned to gunfire between the two groups. Atlanta Police officers, one on-duty and one off-duty, responded to the scene and fired shots at two locations, the GBI said. In the end, six men were shot during the shootout.

The GBI said Bennett and two other men died from their injuries while three others were being treated at a local hospital. Neither of the officers were injured.

The GBI said this is the 82nd officer-involved shooting it has been requested to investigate this year.

This story was originally published by CBS 46 on Friday, Nov. 6 at 6:30am ET.