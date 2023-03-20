King Charles III Marks First Mother's Day Without Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III was thinking about his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, on his first U.K. Mother's Day without her.

"💐 To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay," a post on the official Royal Family social media accounts read.

The post included a picture of the monarch as a child standing on Queen Elizabeth's lap as they smile for the camera. The royals also shared a picture of Camila, Queen Consort, and her mother.

💐 To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay. pic.twitter.com/v3ugcnH8pJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2023

Mother's Day 2023 marks the royal family's first without Queen Elizabeth -- who died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

Charles' memory came on the same day Prince William and Kate Middleton's official accounts celebrated the holiday with some never-before-seen pictures of Kate and their children.

"Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️ 📸 @mattporteous," the post's caption read. In the first picture, Kate smiles as she sits in a tree and poses with her children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kpZgj3NwhB — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 19, 2023

Kate and her children are relaxed and casual in denim looks for the occasion. In another photo, Kate holds Louis upside down as she looks at him and smiles. The picture comes from the family's Christmas photo shoot, which was snapped by photographer Matt Porteous.

The royal family's posts come ahead of King Charles' coronation on May 6. Details surrounding the king's big day have been kept quiet. However, ET confirmed the royal wants both his children included and has extended an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. So far, it has not been confirmed if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend or the roles each member of the family will have during the ceremony.