King Charles III Has Egg Thrown at Him Again, Suspect Arrested

For the second time in as many months, King Charles III had an egg thrown at his direction, and the culprit has been arrested.

The disturbing incident unfolded Tuesday while His Majesty visited the town of Luton, about 30 miles north of London. The royal was greeting children during his walkabout when a 23-year-old man was accused of throwing an egg at Charles' direction.

Security swiftly stepped in and steered the king away from the crowd in what was his first visit to the area since becoming the monarch. According to multiple reports, police detained the man suspected of throwing the egg and arrested him on suspicion of common assault. The suspect was later released on bail.

WATCH: #BNNUK Reports



After an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of King Charles III during a walkabout, a man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of common assault.#Royal #Egg #UK #KingCharles #Crime pic.twitter.com/Iutamjv7ji — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 6, 2022

King Charles has met community leaders and voluntary organisations at Luton Town Hall.



A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of the King during the walkabout. pic.twitter.com/yYqTc5vhyu — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) December 6, 2022

It was less than a month ago when the king got a rude welcome in York, England, where he and Queen Consort Camilla made an official visit. The 73-year-old British monarch, again, was in the middle of greeting crowds when a lone protestor attempted to throw eggs at him, narrowly missing.

The man accused of throwing the eggs was detained by police, and his stunt drew audible gasps and booing from the crowd.

The recent egg-throwing incident comes just days after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch’s St. Edward’s Crown has been removed from the Tower of London in preparation for the coronation set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

With the coronation just five months away, Charles has been preparing by keeping himself busy and loading up his schedule before the official coronation.

"Well, it was always the king's intention to hit the ground running and I think we absolutely have seen him do that," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "He's traveled tirelessly around the country. He's preparing for a series of tours, both before his coronation on May 6 and after the coronation. So, he's really putting down the markers of his new reign. He's wasted no time in getting to work."