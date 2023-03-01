King Charles III Evicts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Frogmore Cottage, Offers to Prince Andrew

King Charles III is causing a shakeup in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal housing. ET has learned that the monarch is evicting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their Frogmore Cottage residence to allow his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, to live there.

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan says, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

The news was first reported by royal reporter Omid Scobie.

In April, the king will stop the annual grant provided to his 62-year-old brother, which will make him unable to afford his current residence at the Royal Lodge.

Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate the property. It has not been confirmed who delivered the eviction notice. However, ET confirms it was at the directive of the king.

Buckingham Palace will be offering no comment.

A royal source tells ET that "any such discussions would be a private family matter."

Charles' move comes amid rising tension between Harry, Meghan and the royal family following the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, and the couple's telling Netflix documentary.

A second source tells ET that Charles and Harry's relationship has been broken due to the release of his memoir.

"Since Harry's book was released, relationships between Harry and Meghan and the family have never been worse," the source says. "Charles is extremely disappointed in what was shared in the book."

The source adds, "Harry was disrespectful to Camilla in the book and you can’t expect to act that way without consequences."

Shortly after becoming king, Charles expressed his love for Harry and Meghan in his speech, but referenced that they would continue to build their lives overseas. A source says it was "perhaps a sign of his plan."

Frogmore Cottage became Harry and Meghan's official residence in 2018 following their royal wedding. The couple began renovations on the home, costing taxpayers upward of $2 million. However, following their move to California in 2020, the duke and duchess paid back the money. Frogmore has been the only place for the couple to have adequate security for them and their young children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Although they travel with their own private security, the residence is covered by the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit.

The Frogmore move also comes ahead of Charles' May 6 coronation, which Charles is said to want Harry and Meghan to attend. However, according to the source, formal invitations to the family have not been sent out, and are expected to be in the upcoming weeks.

Last month, a source shared that the king would extend an invite to the couple and wants to mend the relationship.

A source close to the royal family told ET, "Of course Charles wants his son at the coronation. It is a pivotal moment in his life. He loves both his sons and wants Prince Harry there."

"King Charles wants to mend the relationship within the family," the source added. "They will be invited. It would look terrible if they were not."