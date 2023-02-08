King Charles' Hole in His Sock Revealed After Royal Takes Off Shoes for Mosque Visit

King Charles went to one of the holiest places in all of east London and dug himself into a bit of a hole thanks to his socks.

His Majesty and Camilla, Queen Consort on Wednesday visited a historic mosque on Brick Lane in east London, where they were greeted by a boisterous crowd as they walked the street. Dancers could be seen walking ahead of them as they showered the street with petals.

Charles opted for a long black coat over a dress shirt and tie while Camilla donned an elegant white long coat.

When they arrived at the mosque, Camilla added a headscarf. And when it was time to take off his shoes, Charles revealed that his sock had a visible hole just above the knuckles of his right foot.

Getty

Getty

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Getty

The royal couple also visited a restaurant and Charles was reportedly offered a cup of tea that was taken away after he dropped a sugar cube in it.

The visit comes exactly three months before Charles' coronation ceremony takes place in London. Buckingham Palace announced last month that the coronation ceremony will be a three-day event, beginning May 6 and concluding May 8.

The festivities will kick off with the coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. The following day will feature a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle that will be broadcast by the BBC. The general public will have an opportunity to attend the event when free tickets are made available at a later date.

The weekend will conclude May 8 when "members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas."