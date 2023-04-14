King Charles' Coronation: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and More to Perform at Concert

The festivities for King Charles III's coronation will be a star-studded affair. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and many more are slated to perform at The Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The BBC on Friday announced the first set of performers, which also includes British pop group Take That, Welsh brass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer/songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer/producer Alexis Ffrench. According to the U.K.'s national broadcaster, the artists will perform "in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home -- on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds -- with further names due to be announced shortly."

The BBC notes that "the concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth." Around 2,000 guests are expected to attend the ceremony at The Abbey Church of Westminster in London. First Lady Jill Biden will be in attendance to represent the United States, the White House announced.

Per the White House, President Joe Biden spoke by phone Tuesday with King Charles and offered his congratulations to the monarch.

"The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States," a White House readout of the call said.

The lineup announcement comes just a month after Rolling Stone reported that Adele, Harry Styles and Elton John were among the British pop artists who turned down an invitation to perform the weekend of the coronation.

By contrast, Queen Elizabeth's "Platinum Party at the Palace" last June included appearances by Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Queen and Adam Lambert. Queen Elizabeth died three months later.