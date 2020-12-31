Kim Zolciak Says Son Kash Had Reconstructive Face Surgery 3 Years After Dog Bite Incident

Kim Zolciak Biermann's son has recovered following reconstructive face surgery. The 42-year-old reality star revealed Wednesday on Instagram that her and husband Kroy Biermann's 8-year-old son, Kash, underwent surgery on his face in November.

The operation was the result of a 2017 dog attack that left Kash with "very traumatic injuries." The tot had previously undergone surgery shortly after the attack. Kim never shared Kash's specific injuries, but did say that he maintained his "perfect vision" in both eyes after the attack.

"I waited to share this story until my baby was healed! Kash is such a trooper the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met," Kim praised. "Last month Kash had reconstructive surgery from the dog bite three years ago."

"We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury. It was pretty severe and due to the severity of the swelling that night our plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Williams (the best) did the very best he could," she continued. "I’ll never forget that day as long as I live and as much as we thought we 'put it in the back of our minds'"

This time around, Kim's son's surgery hit her, Kroy, Kash and their other son, Kroy Jr., "pretty hard," she wrote, noting that her family had "a rough couple [of] days."

"Kroy and I cried many many times along side Kash," she wrote, adding that due to COVID-19 restrictions, she had to wait in the parking lot while her husband was by their son's side.

"We sat in the plastic surgeon's parking lot (only one parent could go in and I knew Kroy could handle it better than me) but when Kash/Kroy came out and sat in the backseat with Kash on his lap and tears streamed down both their faces, I could barely breathe," she wrote. "My heart was broken that we even had to go through all this again."

Following the surgery, Kim requested prayers from her close friends, so that she and her family could be protected "from bad memories and feelings." Shortly after the request, Kash began to mend.

"Finally the very next morning (three days after surgery) Not even kidding, eight hours after my post on my close friends, Kash woke up, (we had to sleep together for weeks so we could keep him elevated all night) he looked right into my eyes and said, 'Mom I feel great!'" she recalled. "I knew we were on the road to recovery."

In addition to the prayer request, Kim asked one of her friends if they could get Kash's "all time favorite fighter," Conor McGregor, to send her son "an encouraging message... to keep him strong." McGregor did just that, joking in the video, "I heard you had a match with a dog and you won, so congratulations on that victory."

"Conor’s video had me in tears I could barely speak, I mean it’s CONOR MCGREGOR but it was also his MESSAGE," she wrote, adding that she feels "gratitude" over her friends, family, and doctor's support.

"I didn’t cry again until 10 days later at Kj’s basketball game," she wrote. "We took a picture together and I realized how incredible he looks and how blessed we are to have Dr. Williams and so many others that truly care."

Watch the video below for more on Kash's injury.