Kim Kardashian's Family Posts Pics and Messages for Her on 41st Birthday

Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian West! The reality star and mogul rang in her 41st birthday on Thursday and her famous family gave her lots of love on social media.

Kris Jenner posted plenty of sweet throwback pics with her daughter on Instagram, writing, "I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!! Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don’t even know that you were helping them."

Kendall Jenner also went the throwback route, posting pics of Kim holding her as a baby.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful sister! @kimkardashian," she wrote. "Best buddies since the day I popped out."

As for Kylie Jenner, she shared several photos of her "gorgeous" older sister to her Instagram Story, many of which from their multiple photo shoots together.

Following Kendall and Kris' suit, Kourtney Kardashian shared a number of flashback photos of her and Kim, starting with a baby pic. "Happy birthday to my built-in best friend," she wrote.

"I like to post really sappy, long emotional tributes to them, so one day if I'm not here, I like them to remember," she said of her birthday posts for family members.

Kim's birthday was no exception. Khloe captioned a series of childhood photos and current pics with a lengthy message.

"You’re someone I know will show up at any time, at any place. You will drop anything for the ones you love. Your heart is made out of magic and your spirit is pure and gentle. I know for certain, that no matter what happens to any of us, we will always be OK because we have one another," she wrote in part. "I hope you have the happiest of birthdays Keeks! I pray that every wish you have, comes true. You are so deserving of everything beautiful in this world! I love you beyond description!! In every lifetime before and later, I love you. Until the end of time, I love you!!!"