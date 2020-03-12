Kim Kardashian Wears a Mini-Dress of Her Own Face Printed On It

Kim Kardashian West is feeling herself... literally! The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself wearing a skintight mini-dress with her own face printed on it.

The mother of four used the ensemble, which showcased her hourglass figure, to promote her new KKW Beauty Birthday Collection.

"Birthday Collection Shoot. I loved this day! Slide to see this purple eye!!!" she captioned the images. "Fun fact... my room growing up was all lavender and purple has always been such a pretty color to me that’s why I wanted my birthday collection to have the prettiest purple palette!"

This isn't the first time Kim has rocked an image of herself on her clothes. Back in October, designer Alexander Wang printed an image of Kim's body in a bikini on a crystal covered dress, which she proudly sported on her Instagram Story.

The dress was sent as a birthday gift and the card read, "HBD to the most iconic body of our generation! What better way than to crystalize it!"