Kim Kardashian Turns 42: See North West's Musical Birthday Tribute

North West is celebrating her mom's birthday on TikTok! Kim Kardashian and her eldest child shared their latest video to their joint TikTok account on Friday, to mark Kim's 42nd birthday.

In the clip, Kim and North lip-sync to Becky Hill's 2021 hit, "Remember." It seems Kim and North may be following in Khloe Kardashian's footsteps, as Khloe posted a TikTok using the same sound hours before.

The post starts with 9-year-old North excitedly mouthing "Only when I'm..." before the screen flashes to Kim lying in bed as the song continues, "Lying in bed on my own."

The video continues that way, flashing back and forth to a smiling North wearing a pink top and her birthday girl mom lying in bed in a velvet track suit.

"Moms birthday tik tok," the video's caption read.

Kim and North's latest video was posted just hours after they shared a clip showing off their epic decorations for Halloween.

North wasn't the only person to celebrate Kim's birthday. The SKIMS founder's own mom, Kris Jenner, also marked the occasion on Instagram. In honor of the big day, Kris posted a compilation video of Kim's biggest moments throughout the years -- from her childhood all the way up to present day.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!! You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know," Kris captioned the clip. "You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything."

"You are an amazing mommy, daughter, granddaughter, auntie, sister, cousin and friend. You love so hard, you are so kind, loyal, supportive, smart, funny, creative, resilient, respectful of everyone and truly the most beautiful woman inside and out!" she continued. "You live life to the fullest and you make sure every single person you love in your life is ok and is taken care of."

Kris concluded her note by writing, "Thank you for bringing me so much joy and happiness and for loving me the way you do. I hope you have the most magical birthday and an incredible year. I love you more than you will ever know."

Kourtney Kardashian also got in on the love, reposting a collage on her Instagram Story that featured throwback pics of Kim.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, Kylie Jenner reposted a birthday shout-out from her cosmetic line's account, adding, "I love you @kimkardashian."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

