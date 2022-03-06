Kim Kardashian Throws Caution to the Wind in Show-Stopping Paris Fashion Week Look

Kim Kardashian just stepped out in a look that has us reminiscing about those anything but clothes parties from college.

Kardashian rocked a caution tape catsuit for Balenciaga's fall/winter 2022/2023 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week Sunday.

In the look, from the Spanish-French luxury fashion house's new collection, Kardashian, who's the face of the brand, was covered head-to-toe in a high-neck catsuit made of yellow caution tape, which replaced the words "caution," with Balenciaga. Much like other looks she's worn of the brand, the packing tape extended to her shoes, covering Kardashian's pointy-toed heels.

The SKIMS founder paired the look with the brand's hourglass bag, also covered in the same tape, and a pair of black, Balenciaga sunglasses.

Vogue shared a video of Kardashian in the show-stopping look, which appeared to be somewhat difficult to walk in. In the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum held onto her waist, with the tape made a crunching sound as she made her way through the crowd and to the show.

Kardashian also shared some BTS moments from the show on her Instagram Story, including a video which showed her getting wrapped in the caution tape before the show. Kardashian appeared to be in a black head-to-shoe bodysuit, which was then wrapped in the Balenciaga packing tape.

She also showed off her wrapped purse as well as the rolls of tape used to create her look.

Kardashian sat front row at the winter-themed fashion show, which saw Bella Hadid walk the runway. The star-studded show also featured a host of celebrity guests, including, Euphoria star Alexa Demie, Diplo, rappers A$AP Ferg and A$AP Nast and Salma Hayek, who shared a photo of her and Kardashian on Instagram.

Her Paris Fashion Week appearance marked the reality star's second public event since being declared legally single in court last week. On Thursday, Kardashian stepped out in a bold style for her first public appearance since the personal milestone.

The mom of four turned heads in a moto-inspired Balenciaga jacket paired with leather leggings, heels, sunglasses and a mini Balenciaga crocodile-embossed purse to attend the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness told ET that Kardashian "was so excited to be at the opening" of the social club and loved the space. "Kim noted that she remembered she was the first person to visit the Revolve Social Club in 2016 and how being at their new spot is a full circle moment for her," the eyewitness said, adding that Kardashian even remembered exactly what she wore. "[Kim said,] 'I may not always remember the event, but I never forget an outfit.'"

Getty/Donato Sardello

In addition to her bold looks, Kardashian has made a few other eye-catching moves since regaining her single status. Just hours after the hearing, Kardashian officially dropped West from her last name and goes by Kim Kardashian on her profile -- a reflection of her maiden name being restored during her and Kanye "Ye" West's recent hearing.

Both stars have been seeing other people amidst their ongoing divorce, with Kardashian continuing to go strong with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, and West most recently being linked to model, Chaney Jones.