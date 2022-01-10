Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson Is 'Super Sexy,' Says Source

Kim Kardashian West is still feeling the heat from her romance with Pete Davidson! The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star just returned from their whirlwind Bahamas getaway and the 41-year-old is still enjoying her time with the comedian.

"Kim has such a great time with Pete. He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor,” a source tells ET.

“It is nice for Kim to be around that. Pete knows how to talk to Kim. He is the most confident guy, but not cocky. It is why it works with them," the source notes. "Kim thinks Pete is super sexy and likes how he knows so much about comedy, since that is a world she doesn't know as much about.”

The source added about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, “Kim is just going with the flow, but they are spending so much time together, and things are really good right now."

Kim and Pete -- who have been dating since October -- jetted off to the Bahamas shortly after New Year’s Eve for some quality time, since they weren’t able to ring in the holiday together due to separate engagements.

The duo beamed as they were photographed walking along a dock after taking a boat ride. And while the couple was all smiles, apparently Kim's ex, Kanye West, wasn’t happy about the trip.

“Kanye still isn't too thrilled by Pete and Kim's relationship, but is doing his best to stay distracted, busy and fulfilled with his own life,” a source told ET.

Meanwhile, Kanye has found someone to occupy his time as well. Last week, the GRAMMY-winning rapper was spotted out in NYC with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

Shortly after their date night, the 44-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old actress packed on the PDA and gave the world a look inside their lavish date night for Interview magazine.

Kim and Kanye are in the middle of a divorce. The reality TV star, who shares four children with the "Famous" rapper, filed for divorce in February 2021.