Kim Kardashian Shows Off the Matching Cars Kris Jenner Gifted All of Her Kids for Christmas

Seems like the Kardashian-Jenners were all on the nice list this year! On Monday, Kim Kardashian shared the extravagant gift momager Kris Jenner bestowed upon her six kiddos.

The entire family got Moke electric open-top cars, which retail for around $21,000 each before custom updates.

"Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom for all of her kids!" Kim said in the video on her Instagram Stories.

She panned to a white car with a skull appliqué sticker on it and said, "Oh, this has to be Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis [Barker], for sure."

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Stories

She added that she and sister Khloe Kardashian got the two pink cars. There was also a yellow one, an orange one, and a baby blue one, presumably for Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

The custom rides were reminiscent of the custom golf club sets that Kris gifted her kids this past Easter. Seems the family might have lots of golfing fun in their future.

