Kim Kardashian Shows Off New Hair Color: 'Kylie and Khloe Thought They Were Gonna Beat Me'

The reality star showed off her lighter locks in videos posted on her Instagram Stories. She also claimed that her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, had been wanting to test out the honey blonde shade, but she proudly beat them to it!

It’s unclear whether the mom of four actually dyed her hair or was wearing a wig.

"Do you guys like it," she said in one clip. “So, Kylie and Khloe thought they were gonna beat me to this hair color... I got 'em."

Kim’s hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramirêz, called the wavy, lighter look a “transformation,” on his own Instagram Stories.

However, Kylie wasn’t convinced that Kim had dyed her hair.

"We know it's a wig," she responded while reposting Kim’s Instagram Story.

Khloe also reposted the story, writing, “That’s how you win lady!!!!!”

Kim has previously rocked several hair colors, including the pretty pink shade she loved in 2018, as well as previous platinum blonde looks.

A day before her latest look, Kim stunned at Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party bash, where she wore a crème Alexander McQueen dress and rubbed shoulders with Brad Pitt.

