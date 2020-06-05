Kim Kardashian Shares the Cutest Photo of Kanye West Hanging Out With His Daughters in Quarantine

Kanye West is spending quality time with his daughters, 6-year-old North and 2-year-old Chicago, under quarantine.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet photo of the 42-year-old rapper snuggling with his girls in bed as they appeared to watch TV. North sported a cozy white bathrobe as she smiled, as Chicago rocked adorable pajamas and slides. Meanwhile, Kanye also looked comfy in a yellow hoodie as he concentrated on the screen with a blanket over his legs.

"💛," she captioned the family pic.

Kim recently shared her own picture with North, asking her Instagram followers, "What's your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know 👇🏼....Mine is hanging with my babies 247."

Of course, spending so much time with her four kids hasn't always been smooth sailing for the 39-year-old reality superstar. Last month, she admitted she was hiding in the guest room of her home during a makeup tutorial.

"I'm hiding in the guest room, you guys," she said. "I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone."

North called her out on it, replying from another room, "Hey, that's mean!"

Watch the video below to see the hilarious moment: