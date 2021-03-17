Kim Kardashian Shares Rare New Photo of Rob Kardashian Dancing for His Birthday

Rob Kardashian seems to be living his best life these days! On Wednesday, his famous family celebrated his 34th birthday on social media with a series of posts.

Rob's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, posted a rare new photo of him dancing this past year from what appears to be Kim's 40th birthday getaway, which was held with her friends and family on a private island.

In the shot, Rob appears to be singing and dancing as he busts a move in a silk button-down shirt and T-shirt with a baseball cap and shorts. Kim dances next to him in a fitted white dress and feathery white headband.

"Happy Birthday Robbie! 🍀 We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime," the KKW Beauty founder captioned the sweet, candid photo. "I’ll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL."

The mother of four also gushed about her kiddos spending time with Rob's daughter, Dream, adding, "The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much! I love you more than anything and am always here for you! 🍀 I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU @robkardashianofficial."

Kourtney Kardashian also shared a more recent-looking photo of Rob hugging her, writing, "Happy Birthday to my actual soulmate @robkardashianofficial ☘️ You are one of a kind, make us all laugh until we cry, with the ultimate sweetness and memories to last us until all eternity. I am so blessed to call you my brother. I love you for life and after."

Khloe Kardashian opted for a throwback shot with her baby bro, saying he's been her "best friend since the minute you were born."

"I want you to know how proud I am to be your sister. PROUD!!!! I would do anything for you!" Khloe wrote.