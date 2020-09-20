Kim Kardashian Shares Precious Pics of North Trying to Teach Chicago How to Make a Peace Sign

North West is making sure her little sister is well on her way to social media stardom. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's firstborn, 7, spent her weekend teaching sister Chicago, 2, how to make a peace sign.

Kim took to Instagram to share the precious pics. "💚 My Girls 💚. Swipe to see North trying to teach Chi to make a peace sign. ✌🏼," the mom of four captioned her post.

The first couple of snaps show North sweetly holding up her baby sister and smiling for the camera. Then, with Chicago on her own two feet, North starts her lesson, trying to demonstrate to Chicago how to position her hand. The toddler doesn't exactly get the hang of it -- but if her face is any indication, she tried really hard.

"Chi’s focused faced 🤣," Khadijah Haqq commented on Kim's post.

"Sisters are life," Malika Haqq added.

Kim and Kanye also share two sons: 4-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Psalm. A source told ET in August that following personal turmoil and their subsequent family trip to the Dominican Republic, Kim and Kanye are continuing to prioritize their marriage.

"Kim and Kanye have put a lot on hold professionally to be together with their family," ET's source said. "They spent time out of the country together and are back in the States continuing their vacation. Kim and Kanye love one another and want to work on saving their marriage."

"The couple has had time to spend with their kids as well as discuss their future and what that looks like without anyone else getting involved," the source added. "They need time off the grid until they have things figured out."

