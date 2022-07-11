Kim Kardashian Shares PDA Photos With Shirtless Pete Davidson

A super cute couple! Kim Kardashian is giving fans a candid look at her romance with Pete Davidson.

The reality star and cosmetics mogul took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of snapshots featuring herself and the former SNL star spending time together and getting cozy around her lavish home.

In the pics, Davidson, 28, is shirtless and showing off his plethora of tattoos, and Kardashian, 41, lounges around in a black crop top and shorts.

Kardashian captioned the post simply with the playful emoji, "😜"

In the first photo, Davidson and Kardashian pose cheek-to-cheek for a cute selfie, as the comedian smiles and the reality star blows a kiss to the camera.

Later photos show the pair hanging out by a sprawling pool and Kardashian catches some rays lounging around in a black bikini.

The slew of snaps seems to show a very adorable couple enamored with one another and their life together, while hanging out in the summer sun.

While Kardashian and Davidson appear to be all smiles, the mother of four recently revealed that, after her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, she doesn't know if she's interested in tying the knot again.

"I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious, because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," Kardashian shared during an appearance on the Today show in June. "I don't want to make that mistake again, so I would really [be cautious]."

"Sometimes I think, 'Should I just be in one of those relationships like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell?'" she added of the couple of more than four decades who've never said I do. "It seems to be working out for them."

Though she's not sure if she and Davidson will ever exchange vows, Kardashian is happy in her relationship and proud of the fact that she was able to move on after heartbreak.

A source told ET last month that she and Davidson are "super serious and in love."

"Kim and Pete are very invested in each other and feel closer than ever," the source said of the couple, who recently vacationed together. "They had an amazing time in Tahiti and can't wait for what the future holds."

Check out the video below to hear more on the cute couple.