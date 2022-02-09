Kim Kardashian Says She Had an Epiphany That 'Caused My Divorce' From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is putting herself and her kids first! In the cover story for the March issue of Vogue, the 40-year-old mogul and mother of four talks about her epiphany that ultimately led to some major life changes.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she says. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West in February 2021.

Noting that her 40s are about "being Team Me," Kim says she plans to "eat well, work out, have more fun," and "spend more time with my kids and the people that make me happy."

Without directly referencing her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Kim talks about the vacation they recently took together.

“I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on f**king vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’”

While she is switching up her priorities, Kim also understands the importance of successfully co-parenting with her ex, Kanye.

Carlijn Jacobs/'Vogue'

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through,” Kim says of her approach to speaking about Kanye around her children.

Though she's mostly stuck with this approach, last week, Kim made a rare public statement about the 44-year-old rapper after he claimed their 8-year-old daughter, North, had a TikTok account with Kim that he didn't approve.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kim posted on her Instagram Stories.

After another comment from Kanye, the exes have seemingly reached a stalemate with Kanye deleting his posts and spending time with their four kids over the weekend.

Carlijn Jacobs/'Vogue'

In her Vogue interview, Kim acknowledges the impact that Kanye had on her style evolution while they were together.

“I always think, What will be next? Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me," she shares of the designer's influence on her personal looks. "And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating. Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it’s just not that serious.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

And though she doesn't directly attribute Kanye's influence to her bold 2021 Met Gala Balenciaga look, Kim does admit that she struggled with the decision to completely cover her entire body at the costume gala.

“I fought against it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face? But Demna and the team were like, This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful," she says of the Balenciaga creative director. "There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.”

Shortly after the cover story was released on Wednesday, Kanye took to his Instagram to share photos of Kim with their kids, writing, "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER."