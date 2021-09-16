Kim Kardashian Says North West Is 'Full Goth,' Likes Face Tattoos and Listens to Black Sabbath

Kim Kardashian West's four kids all come with distinctly different personalities. The 40-year-old reality star appears on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and opens up about her children, 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm, that she shares with her ex, Kanye West.

"North is like goth, she's into Hot Topic, and she puts fake tattoos on her face," Kim says of her oldest. "She listens to Black Sabbath and she's just like a full goth girl."

When asked about how North first learned about Black Sabbath, Kim jokes, "I have no idea, I think TikTok? I don't know."

As for her other kids, Kim says, "Saint is like a video game, tech wiz, amazing. Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and cars... But Chi Chi is my little princess, anything princess, anything girlie girl, that's her."

Though she loves each of her children's different personalities, Kim admits that sometimes they don't get along.

"They definitely give me a hard time, they really do. And North, I thought she was going to grow out of this, 'I want to be an only child' phase. She hasn't," Kim says. "It's a struggle, even to go to school. There will be times where she's like, 'I'm not riding in the car with my brother.'"

Kim describes herself as the "carpool mom," often driving to three different homes each day to pick up kids for school. There are so many children that they regularly have to take two cars, which works in North's favor.

"I have to separate the kids because she wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her friends," Kim says of her oldest daughter. "So I have to trade off, it's always a thing, bribes!"

While North might have some high maintenance tendencies, it's little Psalm who seems to have the most expensive taste. When host Ellen points out the 2-year-old's giant "fake chain," Kim quickly replies, "Wait, did you say fake? It's not!"

"Oh my god, it's huge! How can he keep his head up?" Ellen quips. "It looks like a wrestler's belt or something!"