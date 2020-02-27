Kim Kardashian Reveals What Really Went Down When She Was at Tristan Thompson's Game

Despite a lot of past drama between the two, Kim Kardashian West is nothing but supportive of her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson.

In a preview of the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that dropped on Thursday, Kim chats with Khloe and explains her side of the story, when she and her husband, Kanye West, attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Los Angeles Lakers in January. Some people on social media speculated that Kim was booing Tristan when the 28-year-old NBA star was shooting free throws, which Kim later took to Twitter to deny.

In the clip, 39-year-old Kim furthers explains herself to Khloe, recalling, "I was literally standing up like, 'Go Tristan! Woo, go Tristan, go!' Like, embarrassing myself with LeBron [James] like right there with all the Lakers on the bench."

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Khloe fully backed Kim and was also amused, noting that it isn't Kim's "vibe" to stand up and cheer.

"It's crazy that the world is that sick that they would think you and your husband would go to a game deliberately, with the intent of booing True's dad," she adds. "They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bullsh** than just the truth. Yeah, we're family, we're supporting him, great, it's exciting."

In January, Kim clarified she was not booing Tristan. "I was there to support him!" she tweeted at the time. "And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don't go to hate, only to cheer!"

Meanwhile, Khloe has made it clear that she still has a great co-parenting relationship with Tristan despite their breakup last February after reports that he cheated on her with close Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe and Tristan share a 1-year-old daughter together, the adorable True.

"I know [True's] dad is a great person," she recently shared during a podcast appearance in another sneak peek clip for KUWTK. "I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there."

For more on the new season of KUWTK, which premieres on March 26 on E!, watch the video below: