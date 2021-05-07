Kim Kardashian Reveals What Kanye West Thought About the Family's Decision to End 'KUWTK'

Kanye West wants what's best for Kim Kardashian.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty founder reveals what her estranged husband thought about her decision to walk away from the show after 20 seasons. Before sharing what the rapper, and father of their four children had to say, Kim reflected on her family's success.

"I think that after 20 seasons that’s more than we ever expected. We didn’t even think we’d get to season 2. We didn’t think anyone would be into a show about our crazy family," she tells the cameras. "But in order to figure out what our next journey will be like, we have to close this chapter and say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Before sharing the news publicly, Kim called her closest friends to give them a heads up. That's when she shared what Kanye told her.

"I mean, he's like, 'Whatever makes you happy,' you know?" she tells her friend Simon Huck over the phone. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19, after six years of marriage.

Later on, Scott Disick asks the family if they have "a peak and pit," one thing they will and won't miss about doing the show.

"Peak of not continuing with the show, just a little bit more free time," Kim says. "And then the pit is, I won’t see the crew every day."

During the episode, the family also broke the news to the crew that they were wrapping it up after 20 seasons. The moment was very emotional for all involved.

"In talking to the family, this was a very, very hard decision for them to make. I know, even before and after the announcement came out, they were emotional," he told ET. "We were trading texts and emails after the announcement, and you look back at 14 years and 20 seasons of a camera in your life and think about that, at some point you're gonna say, 'You know, we did it. We had a great run. We're gonna live with a little more privacy in our lives.' And I think they just felt like now is the time to do it."

As for Kim, she said she knows she has to close one door to open another.

"At the end of the day, I think we all feel like we came to this conclusion for a reason and we are gonna ride this out and close this chapter and see what is on the horizon for us next," she said during the episode.

On the horizon, more Kardashian-Jenner moments as they signed a new deal with Hulu. See more from the KUWTK final season in the video below.