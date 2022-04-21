Kim Kardashian Reveals the 'Saturday Night Live' Joke She Cut About Khloe and Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian had no problem roasting her famous family back in October 2021 while making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. The 41-year-old reality star made headlines with her ruthless monologue, which took aim at her ex, Kanye West, O.J. Simpson, and her famous sisters.

In December, Kim revealed that she cut a joke about her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, from the monologue, and in the second episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, she reveals the joke.

While Kim is running some monologue material by comedian and pal Amy Schumer ahead of her hosting debut, she recites the one-liner, "Oh, Khloe, you have the biggest heart. It's so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces."

Kim is, of course, referencing Khloe's on-off boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, the father of her 4-year-old daughter, True. Tristan has publicly cheated on Khloe multiple times and the former pair has not been together for months following his recent paternity lawsuit, in which he admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with Khloe.

Khloe attended Kim's SNL taping and even appeared in two sketches, supporting her sister. It's not explained why Kim chose not to include the joke, which prompted Schumer to exclaim, "Oh s**t," when she first read it. At the time the first two episodes were taping, Khloe and Tristan were not together, but on amicable terms.

"Tristan and I currently are not exactly together. He's one of my best friends. I see Tristan a couple times a week," Khloe says in the first episode. "He's a really hands-on dad. Me and Tristan don't have tension. He's a really hands-on dad... I know if Tristan had his way, I guess, then we would completely be together. I just need a little breathing room and time to think."

Khloe even brings up Tristan's first public cheating scandal, which took place in 2018 when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

"I threw water on your clothes when I was nine months pregnant and you cheated on me," Khloe says to him. "If I wasn't pregnant, I would have f**ked you up so... I just didn't want to break my nails before delivery."

"Shout-out to the nails," Tristan replies.

The two co-parents have been going to counseling together to work through their issues as Tristan continues to push for a romantic future with Khloe in the episodes.

"Him and I have been through so much together that I have a lot of reservations," Khloe admits in an aside interview. "My guards are up."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.