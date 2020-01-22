Kim Kardashian Reveals How Jay Leno Unknowingly Inspired Daughter North's Name

Kim Kardashian-West is finally opening up about the surprising inspiration for her oldest daughter's name.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sat down for a fun YouTube makeup tutorial, titled "Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie" on Tuesday, alongside sister Kylie Jenner.

During the 11-minute video, the pair answered fan questions from Twitter as Kylie did Kim's makeup, and one question asked how she and husband Kanye West came up with their unique baby names.

According to Kim, when it came to picking a moniker for her first daughter, North, the inspiration stemmed from a passing comment made during a talk show appearance.

"I actually got [the idea] from Jay Leno, who made it as a joke," she revealed. She added that it took her "four of five days" to settle on North, and it was because so many people thought Leno's passing quip was actually a good idea.

Kim said her initial response to the talk show host's idea was, "No way, I'd never name my daughter that." But then, "Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it.'"

Ultimately, it seems that it was Pharrell Williams who convinced her when he explained "all these cool meanings" for the name North, and the idea stuck.

As for Saint, Kim says Kanye was the originator of that particular name, while Chicago came to her after two weeks of consideration. Finally, she tried to credit Kylie for the name of their youngest son, Psalm, but Kylie made sure to share the credit.

"You thought of it, and I vouched for it," Kylie offered.

