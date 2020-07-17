Kim Kardashian Posts ‘Spice Girls’ Pic With All of Her Sisters and the Spice Girls Respond!

Kim Kardashian West and her famous sisters were giving off major Spice Girls vibes in a new group photo. The 39-year-old reality star took to social media on Thursday to share the pic, which was seemingly taken at Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday party last month.

"Spice girls," read the caption. Kim was clearly going for Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell) with her cherry-red locks and all-red ensemble.

Khloe agreed, commenting, "Clearly you're Ginger."

Even Ginger Spice herself, Halliwell, seemed to agree with the comparison, reposting the image to her Instagram story and writing, "Hello there, Ginger!"

Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, also reposted the image, writing, "@kimkardashian, which one is Posh?"

Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, also posted the photo to her story, writing, "Which Spice Girl are you?"

Geri Halliwell/ Instagram Story

Victoria Beckham/ Instagram Story

Emma Bunton/ Instagram Story

The popular meme account @90sanxiety reposted the image along with a group shot of the Spice Girls in the order of their alter egos.

90s Anxiety/Instagram Story

Kourtney Kardashian had Posh vibes, rocking a black minidress. Khloe was the fierce Scary Spice (Mel Brown). Kylie Jenner, being the youngest and rocking light pink hair, was the clear Baby Spice. And Kendall Jenner looked fit and fabulous in a matching printed crop top and pants as Sporty Spice (Mel Chisholm).

