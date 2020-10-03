Kim Kardashian Poses With Women Whose Lengthy Prison Sentences Were Commuted By President Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian West is celebrating a victory. Following her visit to the White House last week, the 39-year-old reality star took to Twitter to share a pic of herself with four women whose prison sentences were commuted by President Donald Trump. Kardashian West has worked with Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, to free non-violent offenders and push for criminal justice reform.

Included in the pic is Alice Johnson, whose sentence was commuted in 2018 after Kardashian West's support, and lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney. Also pictured is Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall, both of whom had been serving time for drug charges, and Judith Negron, who was imprisoned for a fraud scheme.

"Here I am with the women I look up to: Jessica Jackson, Erin Haney, Alice Johnson and Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz, and Tynice Nichole Hall who just had their lengthy prison sentences commuted," Kardashian West captioned the photo.

In a followup tweet, Kardashian West wrote, "We went in there powerful together and had some amazing ideas for the future. I pray they come to fruition and that I can share it with you all soon!"

In a previous social media post, Kardashian West called the women "really deserving," and praised Johnson specifically for her decision to advocate for other women following her own release from prison.

Kardashian West, who's currently in law school, also celebrated women in general this week, writing, "I know I’m a day late but Happy International Women’s Day to all of the strong women out there!"

