Kim Kardashian Poses in Skimpy Swimsuit After Saying She's Scaling Back on Sexy Pics

Kim Kardashian West is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom! The 39-year-old mother of four shared some sexy photos of her beach getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, early Thursday morning.

In the shots, the KKW Beauty founder relaxed in the sand on a private beach while rocking an orange latex swimsuit with a large cutout to show off her impressive abs. Two of the shots featured Kim's sand-covered booty and one showed off lots of cleavage.

The posts and look were a far cry from the image Kim has previously said she's aiming for as she reaches her 40th birthday this year.

Back in November, Kim spoke to New York Magazine about her "complicated" sex symbol status.

"I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” she explained at the time. “And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off.”

She went on to note, “I also did think, like, ‘OK, I’m here in the White House,’ and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, ‘I hope they don’t see this. I have to go back there next week.’”

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, had a major disagreement last year over her racy 2019 Met Gala look. The tension was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the rapper confronted Kim about her look.

"You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," he said at the time.