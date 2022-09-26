Kim Kardashian Is Humbled by a Form-Fitting Dolce & Gabbana Gown in New Video

Kim Kardashian had a little problem finding her balance in a Dolce & Gabbana number during Milan Fashion Week! On Monday, the 41-year-old Kardashians star shared a hilarious video of her struggling to get from the stairs to the car -- following an after-party for the fashion house's presentation on Saturday.

The clip begins with the SKIMS founder -- who wears a sparkly silver form-fitting dress by the designer -- shuffling her feet as she makes her way to a set of stairs, where she has to do a single hop to get to the first couple of steps while she holds on to the railing.

Kim eventually gets some help as she approaches another set of stairs and looks like she can't put herself through hopping up another step. As Kim walks, a hand is seen holding up the bottom of the gown, which goes all the way to the top of her feet.

Just when it looks like Kim has overcome the fashion challenge, she arrives at a vehicle. Making one single jump while being assisted by someone in the car, Kim makes it inside where she lays her body flat against the back of the seat, as she obviously can’t bend to properly sit in the vehicle.

Kim’s hilarious fashion fail came after she shared her collaboration with D&G for Milan Fashion Week. The mother of four triumphantly joined designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on the runway at the end of the show. Following the moment, the reality TV superstar took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

“The last few days have felt like a dream… the most magical experience, & the pinnacle to an incredible journey I’ve been on over the last few months with Stefano, Domenico, & the entire @dolcegabbana team,” she wrote on Instagram next to a video of the show.

Getty

Kim praised the creative designers -- Domenico and Stefano -- for allowing her to curate the Ciao Kim collection, which was inspired by past Dolce & Gabbana looks from the ‘90s and ‘00s. Kim also praised the designers for allowing her team to create a short film and curate the music for the show.



“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to Domenico, Stefano, the entire team at D & G & to everyone who made this show possible,” she ended her note. “Never could I have imagined as a young girl watching Linda Evangelista & Monica Bellucci on the D & G runways that I would be creative directing a collection & show with D & G for Milan fashion week. I will never forget this moment & this experience. Thank you, thank you, thank you. 🤍.”

Kim's momager, Kris Jenner, and younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, cheered her on from the front row, attending the after-party as well.

Kim’s wild fashion moment with D&G isn’t the first time a look has put her in a compromising position. During the fitting for her 2019 Met Gala dress -- which was the headline-making Mugler dress -- the social media maven admitted that she was willing to pee herself in the name of fashion.

"If I gotta pee, it's a problem," Kim tells her team during clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians that featured a fitting. "I think if it's an emergency, I would pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up," she said. "I'm not even joking. She can wipe my leg up."