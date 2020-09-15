Kim Kardashian Is Freezing Her Instagram and Facebook Accounts to #StopHateForProfit

Kim Kardashian West is taking a stand by not speaking out on social media.

The 39-year-old reality star announced that she would be freezing her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday to show her support for Stop Hate for Profit. The campaign has set out to to "hold social media companies accountable for hate on their platforms."

"Stop valuing profits over hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism, and disinformation," the website reads. "We continue to demand change and that Facebook stop hate for profit."

Kardashian West stands behind this mission. "I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," the mother of four posted to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday. "Please join me tomorrow when I will be 'freezing' my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit."

I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart pic.twitter.com/XkxzABn7qw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

Other celebrities that will be freezing their Instagram and Facebook accounts include Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Lawrence, Kerry Washington and Katy Perry.

"While they share empty talk about voting, they continue allowing blatant lies and misinformation on election to spread–undermining our democracy. That’s why this Wednesday, I am 'freezing' my Instagram account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit," Ruffalo wrote. "Facebook claims they address hate, yet they continue to look the other way as racist, violent groups and posts sow division and split America apart – only taking steps after people are killed."

While they share empty talk about voting, they continue allowing blatant lies and misinformation on election to spread–undermining our democracy.



That’s why this Wednesday, I am “freezing” my Instagram account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. (2/2) https://t.co/T2x3foDRWV — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 14, 2020

Facebook claims they address hate, yet they continue to look the other way as racist, violent groups and posts sow division and split America apart – only taking steps after people are killed. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AfO70nEEo8 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 14, 2020

"Amazing - every hour, more people are joining tomorrow's Instagram freeze to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit," Cohen tweeted. "Advertisers, FB employees and users are fed up. Facebook - stop spreading the hate, lies and conspiracies that inflame our societies!"

Amazing - every hour, more people are joining tomorrow's Instagram freeze to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit



Advertisers, FB employees and users are fed up.



Facebook - stop spreading the hate, lies and conspiracies that inflame our societies!@NAACP@ColorOfChange @ADL pic.twitter.com/lrI8l7SRfY — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) September 15, 2020

The 48-year-old Borat star has been one of the major celebrity voices for this cause. In November 2019 at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Cohen spoke out against Facebook and other social media platforms for enabling the proliferation of hate speech and misinformation. During his speech, he called the social media company "the greatest propaganda machine in history."