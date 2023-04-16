Kim Kardashian Has Proud Mom Moment as North West Joins Katy Perry Onstage in Las Vegas

North West was the star of the show during Katy Perry's Play residency concert on Saturday night!

In a video -- shared on Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story, her oldest daughter with Kanye West had a moment with the "Firework" superstar, that left her blown away. Kim had a front-row seat to capture the moment after her 9-year-old daughter was called onstage.

In the clip, North is joined onstage by her friend, and cousin, Penelope Disick, as Katy gushed over being a big fan after "seeing all your TikToks."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"I know your name, but what's your name," Katy hilariously asks.

After North replies, Katy then asks her how old she is, to which she responds, "Nine."

The singer then explains that when she was her age, that's when she got the "spark" and started singing. After Katy shared that piece of information, she then asked "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North replies, "Everything," prompting Katy to hilariously walk away as the crowd cheers.

The moment was also captured on a fan's TikTok.

Katy then gave North and her crew a chance to show off their moves and do a cartwheel onstage during the "Walk Off" competition. According to the Daily Mail, North and another fan were the winners, and were rewarded with pizzas.

Kim also showed off how big of a fan she is, as she sang along to the camera as the show went on.

On her stories, Kim shared a picture of North having a sweet moment with Katy backstage after the show. Kim also captured North and her besties dancing as they flew Air Kim to the show, and sipped Katy Perry-inspired mocktails.

North's mother also had a chance to shine. Katy shared a video on Instagram featuring Kim, giving her show rave reviews.

"So what did you think," the "Roar" singer asked.

"Honestly, I'm the biggest Katy Perry fan," the Kardashians star replied. "I'm not just saying that because you're here, 'cause I like don't associate you with all this. The memories ..."

Katy used her moment to ask if she could become a member of Kim's family.

"Can I finally be a sister?"

"Yes, Katy .. and we don't even have to change the initial," Kim replied.

Katy, who is set to end her residency this year, also had two more big stars on hand for her performance.

In another slide, Sia showed off her cape, featuring a picture of the singer. New mom, Paris Hilton also gave the show a two-word review.

"That's hot," she said when Katy asked her two words to describe the show.