Kim Kardashian Has 'Extremely Emotional’ Visit With Kanye West at Their Wyoming Ranch

A source tells ET, "Kim flew to Wyoming Monday to see Kanye after weeks of trying to get ahold of him and having him agree to see her."

"The meeting was extremely emotional as the couple has a lot to work through now and most importantly making sure Kanye is healthy," the source adds. "Kim is still very upset with Kanye but she knows she needs to focus on him getting better. Kim plans to do whatever she can to help Kanye get the help he needs."

Kardashian flew out to Cody, Wyoming, where West has been living, and the pair were seen driving around together,TMZ first reported. They were photographed sitting side by side as they drove through a Wendy's parking lot. Later, the two were seen having a tearful conversation in their car, during which Kardashian appeared to be crying.

The reunion comes one day after West made a public apology to his wife on Twitter, in which he said he regretted airing their private issues in public.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me," the rapper tweeted on Saturday. "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Meanwhile, a source told ET on Saturday, "Kim and the family are happy to see Kanye apologize, but at the end of the day the most important thing for them is Kanye getting the help he needs."

"Kanye said hurtful things to Kim and the family and in time that will heal, but Kanye’s health is priority," the source added. "Since Kanye hasn’t been responsive to Kim and her family's attempt to help him, they are hoping this public olive branch is a start for him in allowing Kim to help."

West was also photographed arriving to a hospital near his ranch on Saturday. He only stayed for about 10 minutes and then returned to his home, with an ambulance arriving to the property shortly after.

A source told ET that West went to the hospital because he was feeling anxious. According to the source, when West got to the hospital, he decided he would rather be seen at the ranch, which is why an ambulance came to the ranch. His vitals were checked, vital signs were found to be normal, and he felt better.

Earlier this month, during his presidential rally, West delivered an emotional speech in which he said he and Kim discussed the idea of aborting their first child, North, and that Kim might "divorce" him after she heard his message.

He later claimed on Twitter that Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to get a doctor to "lock him up." The rapper has been vocal in the past about his struggles with bipolar disorder, even rapping about mental illness on his 2018 album, Ye.

Although the two have been supportive of one another throughout the very public ups and downs during their marriage, another source told ET last week that they've been going in separate directions in the last few years.

"Kim and Kanye have grown apart and the couple is considering divorce," the source said at the time. "The two love each other unconditionally but have grown apart over the years and it's come to a point where it might be too far gone to save now."

Last Wednesday, Kardashian released a statement asking for the public to be considerate of her husband's known mental health issues.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," she wrote.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

For more on the ongoing public drama and its impact on the Kardashian-West family, see the video below.