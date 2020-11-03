Kim Kardashian FaceTimes With Chris Harrison After Freaking Out Over the 'Bachelor' Finale

Kim Kardashian West made it a point to get all the behind-the-scenes Bachelor drama after the show's two-part season finale.

"Getting all the tea from Chris," she wrote alongside a pic of their video call.

In addition to calling Harrison, Kardashian West -- who served Bachelor-themed cakes during her viewing party -- expressed her "love" for Sluss and gushed over the show's "twists and turns" on Twitter.

Kardashian West's party wasn't the only celeb gathering of the night -- Selena Gomez also celebrated the show's finale with friends. Prior to Tuesday's episode, Gomez expressed her support for Prewett and even shared a screenshot of texts with her pals, who wanted the contestant to attend their watch party.

Jennifer Aniston tuned into the episode as well, sharing shots of herself watching the drama with her dog, Sophie.

Olivia Culpo was loving having The Bachelor on two nights in a row, writing on Instagram that she "could really get used to #Bachelor Monday ANDDDD Tuesday’s 🥳🍷"

