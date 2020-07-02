Kim Kardashian Explains Kanye West's Involvement With Their Surrogates (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian West is an open book when it comes to talking about the surrogacy process she used for her youngest two children. The mother of four welcomed daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 4, naturally, but due to health complications, used surrogates for her 2-year-old daughter, Chicago, and 8-month-old son, Psalm.

She ended up using two different surrogates and opened up about the experience and her husband, Kanye West's, involvement in an exclusive sneak peek clip obtained by ET from the iHeartRadio podcast All's Fair With Laura Wasser.

"I was in the room both times," she says of the delivery of her two youngest children. "Both surrogates that we used were very comfortable with Kanye being involved any way he wanted to be."

Comparing the experience to a first and second pregnancy, Kim notes that Kanye was more involved with the first surrogate.

"For the first surrogate, we both met her and then met her husband and their kids came over to our house," the reality star explains. "She had two younger kids, so we felt a really good vibe from the start. I felt like the second time I felt like, 'Oh, I got this.'"

Noting that Kanye wasn't very involved with the second surrogate "until the end," she adds, "He was more involved when I was actually pregnant. It was whatever I needed him to be involved with."

She did confirm that Kanye was present for the births of both of his youngest children, but not in the room.

"For the first one, he was not in the room. We had a connecting room, so he and Kourtney [Kardashian] were in the connecting room because I really feel like Kourtney's done this before, I really needed a girl support system," Kim explains.

Following the birth of Psalm last spring, Kim has publicly said multiple times that she feels like her family is complete.

"Because I am so busy doing so many other things, I want to make sure each kid gets so much of my attention," she previously told ET. "I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won't, I won't. I think that's just like, I think I'll go crazy. But I think four is the perfect, magic number for me."

The premiere episode of All's Fair With Laura Wasser featuring Kim airs Feb. 11.