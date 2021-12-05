Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 6th Birthday With Sweet Photo Slideshow

Saint West is growing up! Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to celebrate her and Kanye West's eldest son turning six years old Sunday. In the touching tribute to her "bestie," Kim praised the tot, sharing her love for the little one along with some seriously sweet snaps to help mark Saint's big day.

"My baby Saint is 6 today! There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you!," Kim wrote alongside her birthday message to the 6-year-old. "Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever!!!"

Kim shared more family moments on her story, including some never-before-seen videos of Saint through the years.

The love didn't stop there. Saint also received a birthday tribute from Kris Jenner. In addition to sharing plenty of pictures of her little "Sainty," alongside her, his siblings, cousins and his lookalike dad, Kris wrote her grandson a heartfelt message, expressing just how much she loves him.

"Happy birthday to my little Sainty!!! Saint, you are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with your big delicious smile! You are such a good brother, such a good cousin, such a good son and such an amazing grandson!!," Kris gushed. "You are so kind and so gentle and so loving. I’m so proud of you and I love you more than you can ever imagine. I thank God for you every day and for the blessing of having you as my grandson. Happy birthday my little angel I love you love you love you!😍❤️🙏🥰🙏🥳🎂 @kimkardashian."

Saint's aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, took to her Instagram Story celebrate his big day, sharing pics of Saint's 6th birthday party and snaps of him and her son, Reign, also 6, over the years.

While Kanye has wiped his Instagram account in the wake of the passing of his friend, designer, Virgil Abloh, last month, the proud dad posted a black-and-white video of football legend, Tom Brady and Saint tossing a ball back and forth in what appears to be a private box.

"Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins 🕊," Kanye captioned the clip of his son and the six-time Super Bowl champ.

Saint holds his own against Tom, who chats with him about his own three kids as Kanye's song, "God's Plan," plays in the background.

"I always want my kids to play catch with me and then they're like, 'Dad, I've had enough,'" Tom tells Saint.

"I like basketball too," Saint tells the NFL pro.

At one point in the video, Saint, who has a cast on his right arm, runs back to make Tom throw the ball further and drops it when it's his turn to catch.

"He only missed it because he had a cast!" Kanye jokes.

For more of Saint's sweetest moments, check out the video below.