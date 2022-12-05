Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 'Baby Boy' Saint's 7th Birthday With Sweet Message

Kim Kardashian is marking a special day for a special little man in her life. On Monday, the Kardashians star and Kanye "Ye" West’s son, Saint, turned seven.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever," Kim wrote.

The photo carousel included pictures of Kim and Saint during their time at Sunday's Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game. The Rams were defeated. According to Kim’s post, Saint and his friends -- who all wore matching Rams jerseys -- spent some time with the team’s mascot, held the team’s Super Bowl trophy and hung out on the sidelines.

Saint’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, also took to her respective Instagram account to show the birthday boy some love.

"Happy birthday to our precious Saint! You bring so much love and sunshine into our lives every single day," she wrote. "Your face lights up a room like sunshine and you give the best hugs in the world! You are genuinely so kind, sweet, considerate, generous, happy, thoughtful and are always thinking about others… you are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend!!!! I thank God for you every single day and I’m so blessed He chose me to be your Grandmother 🙏 I love you Sainty!!!!! Lovey xo 🎂🎂"

Kris’ post included pictures of Saint from a past family holiday card, posing with his cousin and bestie, Reign, some sweet snaps of him with his mother and grandmother, and a picture of him dressed as Snoop Dog for Halloween 2022.

Saint's dad did not take to social media to give his kid a shout-out. Kim and Kanye also share children North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Saint’s birthday comes just days after Kim and Kanye settled their divorce. The settlement, comes almost two years after the SKIMS founder filed to end her marriage to the GRAMMY-winning rapper after six years.

As for the settlement, ET has learned Kim and Kanye will share joint custody of their four children with "equal access," though Kim will still have the kids the majority of the time.

A source told ET, "Kim is relieved that her divorce from Kanye was finalized and that the details of their agreement have been sorted out. This is what she has wanted for quite some time. She is looking forward to moving forward and continuing to focus on her kids and their happiness. The kids will continue to be with Kim majority of the time."