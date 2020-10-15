Kim Kardashian Cast in 'PAW Patrol' Movie: 'I'm Officially a Cool Mom'

Kim Kardashian West is ready to go, go, go! The mother of four is part of the star-studded cast of the upcoming animated PAW Patrol movie -- and she couldn't be more thrilled about her voice role.

"I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! PAW Patrol, we’re On A Roll!!! 🐶 🦴 🐾," the reality star tweeted on Thursday.

In addition to Kardashian West, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures' PAW Patrol flick has also cast Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, and Will Brisbin in voice roles.

As for what fans of the Spin Master Entertainment children's program can expect from PAW Patrol the movie, tech-savvy Ryder and his team of pups are heading to Adventure City to try and stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Per usual, there will be exciting missions, high-stake rescues, new pups and amazing vehicles!

The movie promises to stay true to the PAW Patrol mantra, "No city is too big; no pup is too small!"

PAW Patrol will hit theaters sometime in August 2021.

