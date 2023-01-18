Kim Kardashian Buys $197,000 Cross Necklace Previously Worn by Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian obtained a piece of royal history! On Wednesday, a rep for Sotheby's confirmed that the Kardashians star acquired the aquifer pendant necklace once worn by Princess Diana. The Attallah Cross was purchased by the reality TV star for $197,453 during a Sotheby's Royal and Noble sale.

The reality TV star snagged the iconic piece within the last 5 minutes of the sale.

"This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion - or indeed both," Kristian Spofforth, Head of Jewelry, Sotheby’s London, said. "We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name."

The iconic piece -- purchased in the 1920s by court jeweler Garrard -- is set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds. The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats and measures approximately 136 x 95mm.

The piece was purchased from Garrard in the 1980s by Naim Attallah. Through her friendship with Attallah, the late Princess of Wales was loaned the piece to wear during royal engagements and private events.

Diana famously stepped out with it in October 1987, when she wore the pendant on a long pearl chain, with a Catherine Walker dress during a charity event on behalf of Birthright. Following her death in 1997, the necklace was never seen in public again.

Kim, 42, is no stranger to purchasing pieces of history. The SKIMS founder owns clothing worn on stage by the late Michael Jackson. Kim was also famously loaned Marilyn Monroe’s dress for her appearance at the 2022 Met Gala.